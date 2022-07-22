Talent manager and Tiwa Savage’s ex, Teebillz, has taken to social media in celebration of his son, Jamil

The doting dad shared an adorable video on Instagram in which he was spotted rocking the same hairstyle as the celebrant

Fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section with congratulatory messages for the birthday boy

It’s a beautiful feeling for parents to witness their children grow and this explains the current mood of popular talent manager, Teebillz.

The entertainment business mogul who shares a son with singer Tiwa Savage took to his Instagram page in celebration of their little man's birthday.

Jamil Balogun clocks new age. Photo: @teebillz323

Source: Instagram

Teebillz shared a video on his page which was filmed with the birthday boy just beside him. Both father and son rocked similar hairstyles and waved at the camera.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Teebillz noted that all he sees in the little man is himself.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Describing Jamil as his “mini-me”, he wished him a happy birthday celebration.

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

bukkolaowolabi said:

"Happy birthday jam jam ❤️."

beautynky_nky said:

"all I see isTiwa's face, dad's hair style.. happy birthday jam jam..."

mouyeen said:

"Happy birthday Jamil... God bless you handsome, you will live long and prosper. You will always make your parents proud ❤️."

heavenly775 said:

"Yes o, great resemblance. Photo copy."

ogemcjossy said:

"Happy birthday to my favourite celebrity kid. I pray more years to you in good health, and more knowledge ❤️."

adamakanu01 said:

"Happy birthday baby Jam ❤️."

felixhandsome.edem said:

"Wow, I like this, this father & son love, remain one love forever, Nice one bro,Kip it up."

Doris Simeon clocks new age in style, shows off her son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood star Doris Simeon recently clocked a new age to the joy of her many fans on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of one shared lovely photos of herself and also showed off her handsome so.

A number of fans took to her comment section to wish her well as they dropped congratulatory birthday wishes.

Source: Legit.ng