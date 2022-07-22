Singer Wizkid appears to be gearing up for the release of his much-talked-about More Love, Less Ego album

The Grammy-winning singer stirred reactions online as he recently cleared out the majority of posts on his Instagram page

Wizkid left a video capturing moments from his Wireless festival performance and another post that featured two pictures

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has stirred reactions from his fans and followers in the online community following his latest move.

Like international stars who have a way of clearing up the old in anticipation of new projects, Wizkid took the same route on his Instagram page.

Singer Wizkid yanks off posts on IG. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner yanked off old pictures and videos previously uploaded to the account which has a staggering follower count of 15 million fans.

At the time of compiling this report, the singer only has two posts on his verified Instagram account.

One of the posts is a video compilation featuring fun moments from his performance at the Wireless festival in the UK some weeks ago.

The second post featured two pictures of Wizkid which were uploaded way back in June.

Although the singer didn’t give reasons for his actions, there is a possibility that the move is in preparation for his upcoming album, More Love, Less Ego.

Check out a screenshot of the singer’s page below:

Wizkid deletes bulk of his Instagram posts. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji gives fans cause for concern as she deletes IG posts

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported months ago that veteran Nollywood actress and Lionheart filmmaker, Genevieve Nnaji, gave her fans a cause for concern following a move on her official Instagram page.

The famous movie star recently deleted all of her photos from her Instagram page on social media and it raised concerns.

A number of Nigerians took to different Instagram pages to air their concerns about the actress’ latest move.

One concerned fan wrote:

"Everyone is going through a lot…. …you all should allow her go through it because I’m just coming from a lot."

Another user wrote:

"Sometimes it’s ok to take a break from social network."

Source: Legit.ng