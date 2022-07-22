Fast-rising Nollywood actor Henry Emeka is now a car owner as he takes to Instagram to announce

The overjoyed actor in a post shared on his social media page revealed that the car was a gift from the ace actress Tonto Dikeh

The media personality showed the movie star many praises, thanking God for bringing her into his life

Popular OAP and actor, Henry Emeka has been left ecstatic by ace Nollywood film star Tonto Dikeh after gifting him a new car.

The lively media personality in a post shared on his Instagram page revealed that he is now a car owner, which was made possible by King Tonto.

"You've done so much for me": Henry Emeka sings praises of actress Tonto Dikeh Photo credit: @henryemeka/@tontolet

Source: Instagram

Henry in his post showered the actress turn politician with many praises while thanking God for bringing her into his life.

Its been 8 years of immense grace

The actor noted in his post that since he's gotten to know Tonto Dikeh personally 8 years ago it's been nothing but immense grace in his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He further averred that the controversial movie star has been there for him in so many ways that words fail him to explain how much she means to him.

Read Henry's own caption to his new car unveiling;

"I HAVE A CAR! If only y’all know where am coming from, how where it is God has brought me to....."

"My Life!!! Thank you so much KING TONTO DIKEH, Words fail me! It’s been 8years of immense Grace! Thank you Jesus for bringing this woman into my life! '

"You’ve been there for me in so many ways I can’t start stating! Am overjoyed! Am blessed! Am happy!! Thank you Kingy and Mummy"

See the reaction of Nigerians to the post below;

@akorede.ajibade

"Congratulations Henry Boo you deserve this and i love it for you "

@isioma_yocambel

"I tell you na you get amcongrats bro well well deserved me and you get same car welcome brotherly"

@laerryblue

"Congratulations bro . Nice one"

@estherene

"Congratulations"

Tonto Dikeh buys N2.5m necklace for friend as birthday gift

Tonto Dikeh's friend called Melisa had taken to her official Instagram page to share a birthday gift that the actress gave to her.

Melisa shared a video that revealed a beautiful necklace and earrings. According to her, the gift is worth the sum of N2.5m. She went on to thank the mother of one for her kind gesture.

Replying to her friend's gratitude post on Instagram, the actress stated that the gift was revenge for the car that Melisa bought for her on her own birthday.

Source: Legit.ng