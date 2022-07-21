“She Saw the Very Sacred JD Bum”: Singer Johnny Drille Laments His Encounter With Nurse Who Injected Him
- Popular Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille got his fans laughing when he shared an experience he had at the hospital where he went to take care of his health
- The singer said a female nurse attended to him and gave him an injection on his bums only to inform him that she is a fan
- Johnny Drill felt a bit embarrassed that the nurse had seen a sacred part of his body, Nigerians have reacted to his tweet
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Mavin Records star, Johnny Drille, sparked hilarious reactions on social media when he briefly narrated his encounter with a female nurse who attended to him when he went to the hospital.
The singer said he was a bit down and decided to visit the hospital, but the nurse who attended to him gave him an injection on his backside.
"My poor baby can't see": Runtown's baby mama cries out as singer's son injures his eye while playing
The interesting twist happened after the injection exercise when the nurse whispered that she is a fan.
Johnny Drille said:
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
"I’m pretty sure if she’s at my next show she’d look at me very differently, she’s seen the very sacred JD bum bum."
Check out the post below:
Nigerians react to Johnny Drille's tweet
Social media users have trooped to the comment section of Johnny Drille's tweet about his encounter with the nurse and dropped hilarious comments.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
DivabySidara:
"Jeez, Johnny’s bum bum has been drilled."
WhooisJack:
"She at the show: *whispers to her friends* I've touched his bum before."
SportPaparazzi1:
"She will be like, "That guy wey dey sing, I don see him Yansh."
King_Sceptre:
"When girls dey scream and faint for your show, she go just be like wetin, person way I Don drill him yansh."
"I don't know anything about 1 million boys": Portable releases statement, appeals to police, Nigerians
Johhny Drille hints at making street music
Talented singer and songwriter Johnny Drille may soon change his music genre as he hinted that he could start making music from this street.
This development came after Johnny Drille shared the result of a social experiment he carried out recently.
The video the singer shared showed him going to the street of Lagos like an ordinary everyday guy.
Source: Legit.ng