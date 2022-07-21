Popular Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille got his fans laughing when he shared an experience he had at the hospital where he went to take care of his health

The singer said a female nurse attended to him and gave him an injection on his bums only to inform him that she is a fan

Johnny Drill felt a bit embarrassed that the nurse had seen a sacred part of his body, Nigerians have reacted to his tweet

Mavin Records star, Johnny Drille, sparked hilarious reactions on social media when he briefly narrated his encounter with a female nurse who attended to him when he went to the hospital.

The singer said he was a bit down and decided to visit the hospital, but the nurse who attended to him gave him an injection on his backside.

Johnny Drille speaks about his encounter with a nurse.

Source: Instagram

The interesting twist happened after the injection exercise when the nurse whispered that she is a fan.

Johnny Drille said:

"I’m pretty sure if she’s at my next show she’d look at me very differently, she’s seen the very sacred JD bum bum."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Johnny Drille's tweet

Social media users have trooped to the comment section of Johnny Drille's tweet about his encounter with the nurse and dropped hilarious comments.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

DivabySidara:

"Jeez, Johnny’s bum bum has been drilled."

WhooisJack:

"She at the show: *whispers to her friends* I've touched his bum before."

SportPaparazzi1:

"She will be like, "That guy wey dey sing, I don see him Yansh."

King_Sceptre:

"When girls dey scream and faint for your show, she go just be like wetin, person way I Don drill him yansh."

Source: Legit.ng