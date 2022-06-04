Nigerian talented singer Johnny Drille may soon be switching his music genre after a recent social experiment he carried out

This comes as the singer visited the street of Lagos like an ordinary everyday guy, and no one recognized him

The singer, in a statement, said he would be taking a clue from Zazu singer and could start making music for the street

Talented singer and songwriter Johnny Drille may soon change his music genre as he hinted that he could start making music from this street.

This comes after Johnny Drille shared the result of a social experiment he carried out recently.

Johnny Drille visits Lagos streets. Credit: @johnnydrille @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The video the singer shared showed him going to the street of Lagos like an ordinary everyday guy.

Johnny Drille, who visited the Obalende area of Lagos, was surprised no one knew him or paid attention to him.

The singer, who seems disappointed, hinted he would be taking a clue from Zazu singer Portable, who is popular on the street despite only making it to fame.

See the video below:

Mixed reactions as Johnny Drille hints at making street music

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have since taken to social media to react to the video.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

adelana:

"Johnny Drille making street music is one thing I don't want to think about, just be giving us the cool vibes. Can't imagine cool Johnny starting song with "Johnny tun ti Drill de" Abeg ."

omowunmi_dada:

"Please don’t change your Genre. Go there again without face mask and come and give us the feedback. E go shock you!"

nekie_neka:

"Awwwww. Our baaabbbyyy!!!! Don't be sad. You don't need the streets, my love is enough maybe you can manage @_naturalcoco_ and @_e.n.a.m.o.r 's as well, but my love is enough."

