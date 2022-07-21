Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's ex-fiancee Fancy Acholonu recently opened up about surviving a horrible car accident

The young lady shared photos from her visits to the hospital and details of the unfortunate incident

Fancy's fans and followers thanked God on her behalf as they sent her good wishes and speedy recovery messages

Alexx Ekubo's ex-fiancee Fancy Acholonu has a lot to be grateful for after surviving a ghastly car accident months ago.

The pretty lady known to keep her affairs private decided to share the information as a means of gratitude for another chance at life.

Fancy Acholonu survived a ghastly accident. Photo credit: @fancyacholonu

Source: Instagram

Sharing details of the unfortunate incident, Fancy revealed that she was driving home from work when someone crashed into her.

Her life flashed before her eyes in the ambulance and in that moment, she realized how short and precious life is.

"I was in a bad car accident a few months ago and as my birthday is approaching I’ve been doing a lot of self-reflection on my life. I was driving home from work on the freeway and someone crashed into me. When I gained consciousness in the ambulance I thought to myself wow, is this how i would leave this earth? Just like that? In that moment I realized that life is short, precious and beyond unpredictable. It can be taken away from you in an instant."

See the post below:

Nigerians rejoice with Fancy

