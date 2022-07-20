Popular Nollywood actor Sanyeri and legendary singer Shina Peters recently showed their support for Osun’s governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke

The two entertainers visited Adeleke in Ede, Osun state, and they posted a clip from their visit on social media

According to Sanyeri, entertainment in Osun is about to get started as he was seen praising Adeleke in the video

Popular Nigerian actor, Olaniyi Afonja aka Sanyeri, and legendary singer Sir Shina Peters recently celebrated Osun state governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke.

Sanyeri, who seemed very excited at Adeleke’s win, took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself alongside Shina Peters with the governor-elect.

Actor Sanyeri, Shina Peters, pay visit to Ademola Adeleke in Osun state. Photos: @sanyeri234

In the video, the actor made it known that he was in Ede with Adeleke and that light has come to Osun state.

Sanyeri and Shina Peters continued to laugh in the video as they celebrated Adeleke’s win.

Not stopping there, the Nollywood actor also took to his caption to note that they should start the entertainment business in Osun state.

He wrote:

“Let's Kickstart The Entertainment Business in Osun. Congratulations Once Again MY Lovely Brother His Excellency #imoletide☀️.”

See the video below:

Internet users react to Sanyeri’s video with Ademola Adeleke

A number of fans took to the actor’s comment section to react to his post. Some people wondered if he was also from Osun state. Read some reactions below:

Source: Legit.ng