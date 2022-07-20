Popular comedian, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu, better known as Sabinus as impressed most of his followers with his latest acquisition

The funnyman joined the list of Mercedes Benz owners as he spoiled himself with the brand new ride

Photos of the comedian and the new ride have been circulating on social media and Nigerians have showered him with congratulatory messages

Ace comedian and skits maker, Sabinus, also known as Investor has invested loads of money in a new Mercedes GLE SUV and his fans are loving the beautiful ride.

The skits maker took to his Instagram story channel to share a video of himself driving the new sleek ride as he splashed over N40 million naira to land it.

Sabinus acquires new Mercedes ride. Credit: @mrfunny1

The photos of the new ride have been circulating on social media with Nigerians giving him a big shoutout and congratulating him on the latest acquisition.

Check out photos of Sabinus in his new Mercedes Benz below:

Nigerians congratulate Sabinus

Social media users across the country have shown their admiration for Sabinus and showered him with lovely congratulatory messages on the acquisition of his new Benz ride.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Hotboy_szn:

"Something hooge don finally land."

Sethj697:

"Congrats to him he deserves it and he always work hard for it."

Cha__rhity:

"Nor be small money dey this skit business o."

Klausgocrazy:

"This comedy thing dey pay o. Abi make I download TikTok? Congrats Investor"

Royaltythriftstore:

"Well deserved hard work pays y'all congrats Sabi nwa, the name wey sabi"

Cryptocash.o:

"Investor don finally de reap the return on his investments Omo this skit making business is next to none. This really hooge."

Sabinus gifts his parents a cute house in Port Harcourt

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that congratulatory messages poured in from fans and colleagues after comedian Sabinus made an announcement online.

The comedian shared photos showing the 'small' property he got for his elderly parents in Port Harcourt.

Sabinus described himself as handsome as he told his beloved parents that the house gift was from him. Nigerians commended him for the laudable gesture.

