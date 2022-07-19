Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has made a video to address Nigerians who are criticising her colleagues who ventured into politics

Nkechi, in the video, stressed that Nigerians are hypocrites because the celebrities they are calling on in times of trouble are now turning up

The actress further stated state the celebrities who joined politics are intellectuals in intelligent people; Nigerians have reacted to her video

Ace actress Nkechi Blessing has spoken up about her colleagues' decision to join active politics and called out people who are criticising them.

According to Nkechi, Nigerians are hypocrites who call on celebrities when they are in crisis and still lambaste them for being active and aspiring for political offices.

Nkechi Blessing defends her colleagues in politics. Credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

According to her:

Some of you Nigerians are hypocrites if anything goes wrong in the country, maybe there's a case of kidnap, killings and all, you all will be clamouring where are our celebrities, they are not talking now, they've kept quiet, they have paid them bla bla.

Now, all these celebrities you people used to call to come to your rescue, they are not only lending their voices they are also getting involved then you guys changed story,

Nikechi also stressed that she is proud of her colleagues, most especially females who were nominated to become deputy governors in their states; she said:

"The females coming out to become deputy governor; apart from being entertainers, these people are well educated, and they are respected people in the society."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Nkechi's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Nkechi Blessing's video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Domingo_loso:

"The comments though, why una dey attack am?"

M_i_n_k_y:

"Hustle your hustle! You can never please certain people."

Obilecosmetics:

"Exactly if you can't run, don't criticize another man race . Get involve."

Am_amilly:

"I said same yesterday...people will always talk..no matter what."

