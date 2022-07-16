Davido's popular uncle Senator Adeleke has revealed in a video that he is not shy to be called that man that likes to dance

The senator pointed out that when he has to work, he gets it done and his dancing does not interfere with his duties

According to Adeleke, dancing is his hobby and in his family, they love music to the point of producing musicians

Davido's famous politician uncle Senator Adeleke has been criticized many times for his love for dancing which many people think makes him look unserious.

In an interview with Arise TV, Adeleke affirmed that dancing is his hobby and he knows that there is time for anything.

Senator Adeleke saye he loves dancing because they love music in their family Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The politician added that his dancing does not affect any of his obligations and he likes to be called the 'dancing senator'.

Adeleke said he doesn't mind the tag because he actually loves to dance and he trained his nephew Davido and his son B-Red to venture into music.

The Adeleke's love music and the senator is not shy to be associated with what he loves.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

fatboi_kvng:

"Baba get moves I too like this man joor❤️"

mopelolabrown:

" he's lively."

ka_the_noble:

"National entertainment centre for Nigeria go be in Osun o."

dr_researcher:

"This man must win "

didioflegacy:

"I just love this man."

insta_lamba:

"I wish him all the best cuz of OBO."

chimik_innocent:

"He is the new governor of osun state and he will do well."

nedumphotography:

"We play too much in this country. This are achievements?"

Davido rocks ‘Imole Lokan’ agbada in Osun as he druma support for uncle

Davido's presence in Osun state to campaign for his uncle Senator Adeleke aka dancing senator set the mood.

The singer shared a video as he joined a group of people to head into town to campaign for the governorship election, which will hold on Saturday, July 16.

Davido was sighted wearing an agbada designed with the PDP symbol with a bold inscription that read 'imole lokan', which loosely translates to 'it's the turn of light'.

