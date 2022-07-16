Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana has taken to social media to express how much he misses his mother one year after her demise

In posts by the billionaire on his Instagram page, he shared throwback photos from the lavish Oba burial last year

Obi Cubana also received a very lovely portrait of his mum from an artist which illustrates her position in heaven

Popular Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana threw a lavis beuril for his late mum in Oba, Anambra state last year.

One year after the lavish, star-studded event, the billionaire has expressed how much he misses his mum.

Obi Cubana shares lovel portrait of mum one year after her death Photo credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana thanked God his mother spent life well and promised that he and his siblings will never let him and their father down.

"It’s been a year mama. We love you, we miss you, we thank God for the love u imbibed in us while you were here. We will NEVER let you and papa down. Keep resting till we meet to part no more. #odoziakaeze2021"

His late mum has also been immortalized with a beautiful huge portrait of her in the midst of angels in heaven.

"Mama; we love you! One year ago.....today! We celebrate you everyday Mama Cubana ❤️ @sylvesterosuji you have contributed immensely in immortalising mama, God bless you ❤️"

Rest in peace mama

chidimokeme:

"Rest Eternally Odozi "

ugo_summer:

"May her soul keep resting in the lord. "

garba_e:

"God bless every mother in world sir"

tooo_furniture_royale:

"Record-breaking memories. Continue to rest in peace Ezinne #Odoziakuakaze."

successfulmahoney:

"By dis time last year mehn Anambra (Oba) dey hot,dat was only time i see money talking OBI IS A BOY NO BE FOR WHERE OBI_CUBANA IS !!!! #Restinpeace mama obicubana"

darcozd:

"Abeg no start again today o . Today na wizkid birthday . Make we no kun forget am nii."

