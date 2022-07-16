Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently stormed Osun state to show support for his uncle, Ademola Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke is running for the state’s governorship election and Davido has made sure to actively show support

Not only the singer traveled to Osun state for his uncle seeing as a number of Davido’s crew members were also present

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has shown over time that family is very important to him and he goes all out for them.

The DMW boss’ uncle, Ademola Adeleke, is contesting for Osun state governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Knowing he is an internationally recognised star, Davido stormed Osun state for his uncle and entertained the indigenes in the state.

Davido and his crew storm Osun state ahead of governorship election. Photos: @davido, @tunegee

However, no man is an island and the music star did not storm the state alone. A number of his loyal crew members and close associates were also present. Legit.ng has gathered a list of them. See below:

1. Isreal Afeare:

Davido’s logistic’s manager, Israel, is known to have great love for his boss and is ever willing to go all out as best as he can for him. Israel was spotted on several occasions beside Davido during the campaign rally in the state.

2. Bobo Ajudua:

Davido’s lawyer, Bobo, was also present in Osun state with the singer. The legal practitioner who is also known as the Jiggy Lawyer was seen rocking the green and red ankara outfit that was choses by Adeleke supporters for the campaign rally. He also shared photos on social media.

3. Lati:

This is one of Davido’s right hand men who has always been spotted by the singer’s side. Lati also stormed Osun state with the singer and appeared to keep his eye on things. He maintained his cool demeanor but was always present.

4. Tunji ‘Tunegee’ Adeleke:

Davido’s cousin, Tunji, was also present in Osun state with the singer. This was not far-fetched seeing as it is also his uncle running for the state’s governorship election. Tunji shared snaps online of himself rocking the party’s outfit.

5. Santus Gee:

This is another of Davido’s crew members who has continued to prove his loyalty. Just like the others, he stormed Osun state with the singer and rocked their chosen outfit as he kept an eye on things.

Davido leads prayers in viral video ahead of campaign rally in Osun state

The DMW boss recently visited Ede in Osun state to fully participate in his uncle’s campaign.

The music star caused a stir on social media after he was spotted leading prayers ahead of their campaign rally.

Davido’s presence, which had already commanded a great crowd at his family home in Ede, was able to make all the fans and thugs present quiet down as he led the prayers.

