A video of Yoruba actress , Victoria Ajibola aka Omolocal , lamenting bitterly in a bank branch over her missing money has sparked reactions on social media

, , The movie star, in her statement, revealed that the bank has been nonchalant about her predicament and even called security on her

Ajibola added that she has never taken more than N150k in a day from her account and N1m just disappeared within thirty minutes

Another Yoruba actress, Victoria Ajibola aka Omolocal, has fallen victim of a huge sum of money "miraculously" disappearing from her account.

The actress shared a video of the moment she went to her bank to complain about the fraud, and she was told nothing can be done from their end.

Actress in tears as fraudsters take N1m from her account Photo credit: @omolocal_1

Source: Instagram

She lamented over the fact that she has never collected such a huge sum at once from her account and N1 million was wiped in just thirty minutes with reference to a POS machine.

Omolocal added that she doesn't collect beyond N150k daily for herself and because she has been recording in the bank, the police have been called to kick her out.

In another clip, the actress was seen in a video crying bitterly as she spoke to someone on the phone.

"The situation of this country is getting worse everyday like see what UBA did to me since last week Friday they withdraw all money through pos and nothing as been done to it since last week Friday and when we got to the POS paycom office of Nigeria @opay.ng they said is only UBA ubagroup that can send them an email before they can do anything to it but still UBA could not do anything to it."

Watch the videos below:

Nigerians react to the video

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"1million naira? The bank for don turn upside down if na me!"

im_anwuli:

"I feel like fainting on her behalf."

gideonrobinson_photoqraphy:

"1 million? She didn’t even make a scene to be honest. She’s calm and well organized."

adekolatijani1:

"@ubagroup Wats happening do something pls "

iamzheun:

"The staff inside the bank are the one downloading all the customers ATM and PIN number to the POS and share the Money."

iam_snegzie:

"May God replace all that has been lost seven folds in Jesus name I’m so sorry ma’am "

Source: Legit.ng