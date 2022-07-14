There’s jubilation in the household of late Alao Akala, whose son, Olamiju, has just welcomed a set of twins with his woman

The proud dad took to his Instastory channel with a post announcing that his wife welcomed a bouncing baby boy and girl

An adorable video showing the moment Olamiju and his wife were handed the newborns also surfaced on social media

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration in the household of late Alao Akala following the addition of new members to the family.

The former governor of Oyo’s son, Olamiju, and his wife are filled with joy following the arrival of their twin babies.

Late Alao Akala's son welcomes twins with wife. Photo: @lamijuakala

Source: Instagram

Olamiju via a post shared on his Instastory channel disclosed that his woman welcomed a bouncing baby boy and a girl.

Legit.ng equally sighted a video on social media that captured the moment midwives brought the newborns and handed them over to the eager mum and dad who were waiting to hold them.

Other family members were also present to share in the beautiful moment.

Watch the clip below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

gimbiya_h_collection wrote:

"Wow. Double congratulations to the family ❤️."

quality furniture and interior wrote:

"Congratulations double portion."

i_ambamo said:

"Congratulations to the family."

zinariyandadderefans said:

"Oohh so cute. Congratulations."

blessed_wura said:

"Congratulations."

chilling3443 said:

"Wow. Congratulations and God bless the family…"

Source: Legit.ng