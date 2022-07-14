Popular Nigerian singer, Flavour N’abania, is making headlines after he was featured on an American TV show, Catfish

Popular Nigerian singer, Flavour, has caused a buzz online after being featured on an MTV show, Catfish, meant for nabbing online scammers.

The recently aired show featured the Nigerian music star after an American woman, Kimberly, had been scammed by another Nigerian claiming to be the singer.

A video recently made the rounds online showing Flavour on the show as he was questioned by the host as regards the woman who had been scammed.

In the viral clip, the show host, Nev Schulman, made Flavour aware that a woman, Kimberly, had been interacting with someone in Nigeria who claimed to be him for the past six months.

After Flavour was told why he was on the show, he seemed speechless and could only say:

“Oh wow.”

Schulman then told the singer to clear the air and inform the woman that it was not him she had been chatting with.

That’s not me, Flavour reacts

To clear the air, Flavour told Kimberly that he does not know her and that it isn't him she has been chatting with.

He said:

“I don't know her. I've experienced stuff like this. I've been to shows where fans have bumped into me and they be like ‘do you remember me?’ and I don't. I feel bad because I don't want anybody going through this kind of trauma because of me. All my accounts are verified. I don't give out my personal information, I don't talk to anybody, I don't ask for money, that’s not me.”

See the video below:

Internet users react to video of Flavour on Catfish show

Read what some Nigerians had to say about the viral video below:

Ijoba_dollarz:

“She wanna chill with the big boys.”

Kingkenoffice:

“Flavour say wow .”

Godwon_couture:

“Dem don carry Kimberly go where she no know."

Knight_visuals:

“If no be oju kokoro dey do una….why flavour go dey hustle u .”

Wig_and_hairven:

“Flavour say Wooow…Nigerians will shock you.”

Hmm.

Flavour allegedly receives N1.5b for his biopic on Amazon

Nigerians were excited over singer Chinedu Okolie, better known as Flavour's newly achieved feat.

The singer reportedly got a multi-million dollar deal with Amazon prime for his biopic on the platform.

Reports have it that Flavour got a $3 million (N1.5 billion) advance payment for his biopic on Amazon Prime.

