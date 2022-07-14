Nigerian socialite Soso Soberekon has dropped some advice for men in regards to how to treat their wives

The socialite advised men to love and care for their wives so they can reap the rewards when they become old

Soso stressed that a good wife is a blessing, and many of his fans and followers couldn’t help but agree with him

Popular socialite and talent manager Soso Soberekon has shared candid advice with men on how to treat their wives.

Soso, in a statement via his social media timeline, urged men to give more priority to their wives as he added that side-chics wouldn’t be there for them at old age.

Soso Soberekon advises men to care for their wives. Credit: sososoberekon

Source: Instagram

The socialite made this known in reaction to how veteran actress Joke Silva stood by her man, Olu Jacobs, as she continues to care for him in his old age.

Soso wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Men, whatever you do, love and care for your wives….Sidechics won’t be there at 75 and 80…A good wife is a blessing, especially at the odd hours of your life.”

See the post below:

Fans hail Soso Soberekon for his advice to men

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Soso’s post. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

jeffryprettypretty:

"Very true tho."

bles_soo123:

"Soso, I hope they will listen to you, especially your friends."

fabian_the_goldenboy:

'Na you talk sey make we no be wife material to our babes o u don change mouth."

precious.amengialue:

"Soso are you married? e get why I de ask."

j_boy86:

"The way u treat your wife at younger age will determine how she treats u when u are older..you reap what u sow."

dat_urhobo_guy:

"Let men be. So much pressure nowadays. Let us be!!!!."

Traffic robbers attack Soso Soberekon and Chidi Mokeme

Two Nigerian male celebrity figures, Chidi Mokeme and Soso Soberekon narrated their ugly experiences with traffic robbers in Lagos.

The Nollywood star explained that he was on his way to the airport when he noticed a car that made an attempt to box him in a corner, while an accomplice got in front of the vehicle and asked him to stop.

According to Mokeme, he was quick to assess the situation and notice that the individual stopping him appeared suspicious.

Soberekon, on the other hand, shared a video showing how robbers damaged his car while calling on Governor Sanwo-Olu to beef up security in the state.

Source: Legit.ng