Nigerian music star Burna Boy recently received a mindblowing portrait for himself made by a white artist, who happens to be a fan

According to the artist, the portrait of the Nigerian singer was made of diamonds and crystal, leaving Burna Boy stunned

Many Nigerian fans of the music star have taken to social media to react to the viral video, with many applauding the artist

There are different levels of fans, and a white artist, who is also a big fan of Nigerian music star Burna Boy has taken things to another dimension.

This comes as a viral video gave a highlight of the moment the fan showed the singer a portrait of him (Burna Boy) made of crystal and diamond.

Fans gush over a portrait of Burna Boy made of diamonds and crystals. Credit: @notjustok_com

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy’s reaction in the video showed he was stunned at how an artist could make a portrait made of crystal and diamond.

The singer could repeatedly be heard asking how he was able to fix the diamond on the portrait.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ricoswavey_official:

"Next level mehn. Price just went up higher."

juicyboymaido:

"Same way i feel about that verse on Sungbalaja. Like how ."

bee_zamani:

"How did you get the diamonds? Simple question ‍♂️ Baba Dey ask cos him wan put for you. You Dey speak English ‍♂️‍♂️."

official_dee4564:

"That's my second goat, i love him."

_iamsarmiz:

"Who go pay for the diamonds??? Unless na lab made."

iam_gentlegee:

"Burna boy is one of the biggest artist in the whole world right now fact …"

