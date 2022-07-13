Popular female comedian, Real Warri Pikin, has passed a slight dig at her husband Victor Ikechukwu Asuoha on social media

The humour merchant disclosed that American singer Usher was her childhood crush as she compared him to her husband

Real Warri Pikin shared a short video of what her crush looks like and who she ended up with

Comedian Real Warri Pikin got her followers laughing when she shared a short video on her Instagram page.

In the video, the funny woman disclosed that popular American singer, Usher Raymond, was her crush while growing up as she passed a slight dig at her husband, Victor Ikechukwu Asuoha.

She shared a video of the two men with Usher looking so handsome and Ikechukwu making a funny dance move.

In the caption of the post, Real Warri Pikin concluded that life can be unfair sometimes.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to her post

Social media users across the country have flooded the comments section of the comedian to share funny reactions.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments. Read below:

Poco_lee:

"Them Usher Ikechukwu give you."

Janemena:

"Ahhhh mama, e resemble usher well. The real Usher for don run follow who e no know."

Itz_praise:

"Ikechukwu should seize your phone after this video walai."

Iamharrysong:

"Ikechukwu Dey give them traditional leg over lol correct guy."

Daveogbeni:

"See as love wan carry you go where you no know before thank God you ended up with this my correct inlaw Ikechukwu."

Mims_ali:

"But he kinda looks like usher with some Nigerian spice."

Febidahosa:

"There is a big resemblance here. Usher just has to learn this new dance and they can practically be brothers."

