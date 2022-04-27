Popular comedienne Real Warri Pickin and her husband are being celebrated by top celebrities as well as fans and followers

This comes as the comedienne shared lovely photos of her and her husband as they mark their 9th wedding anniversary

Real Warri Pickin and her husband slay in traditional attire to mark the occasion, which has left many gushing

Popular comedienne and Nollywood actress Real Warri Pickin is in a celebratory mood as she and her husband mark their 9th wedding anniversary.

This comes as the comedienne shared some lovely photos of her and her husband as they slay in a traditional attire to mark the occasion.

Real Warri Pikin slays in red. Credit: @realwarripikin

Real Warri Pickin could be seen in the photo beaming with smiles as she shared different poses with her husband over their latest achievement.

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Real Warri Picking as she and hubby mark 9th wedding anniversary

Popular celebrities, as well as fans of the comedienne, have taken to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

ashmusy:

"All I see is Gods work congratulations ."

sisi_yemmie:

"Awwwwww blessed indeed! Congratulations!!!!"

comedian_okiroro:

"That is what we call OGHENEWOFEJIRO ❤️."

escak_couture:

"Happy anniversary God's grace always."

georgesnip:

" beautiful...... more years together in good health and wealth ."

nennys_beauty:

"Sooo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️May God continue to bless your union ."

usam24:

"Happy anniversary ma'am God's blessings always ."

sussancoast:

"Awwwwwwwwwnnnnnnnn….. this is too beautiful❤️. May God continue bless your union and solidify it with His love. Amen ."

do2dtun:

"Peace of mind and Money dey stop nonsense.. see you both now. One person go don say one time “don’t marry him or her” .. I hope they can eat their words now. If only we are what we looked like.. Happy Married life to you both."

senatorcomedian:

"Happy Anniversary my people @realwarripikin."

Stephanie Linus and hubby celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Nollywood veteran Stephanie Linus celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with some beautiful and captivating throwback photos.

The actress in the photos was adorned in white alongside her husband as they shared a kiss in public.

Another photo showed fireworks in the background.

Sharing the photos via her social media timeline, Stephanie wrote:

"10 years on and our fire continues to burn! OurWeddingAnniversary."

