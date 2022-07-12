Nollywood actor, Feranmi has taken to social media to express his displeasure over an experience he had during the Eid-El-Kabir celebration

The actor lamented that he got a small portion of Sallah meat when a colleague invited him to his house

He didn't mention the colleague's name but opined that he might have gone to the market to buy a portion of meat instead of killing a ram

Ace Nollywood actor, Feranmi sparked reactions when he dragged one of his friends over the treatment he got from him on Sallah Day.

Feranmi stated that he stressed himself during driving down to the friend's house only to get a very small portion of meat.

He also opined that the friend might not have killed a ram as he only went to get a portion of meat instead:

"You go to the market and buy maybe small portion of meat and you are sending invite to people that they should pull up. Meat dey in the midst of the traffic enter flood I reached your destination the meat you give me is like puff puff."

He also shared his own idea o Sallah meat:

"The idea of Sallah meat is to eat so much that my teeth will be paining me. It now be like say I'm begging for meat. I can kill ram in my house or even eat meat. I'm supposed to tag you because you know yourself."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Feranmi's video

social media users have reacted differently to the video of Feranmi calling out his friend.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kingpexxie:

"You are ungrateful… because I give you 2 pieces of meat, you come call me out online."

Omaliicha:

"Puff puff “ Ah! You are rude."

Fiokee:

"So we if you say i wan join your entourage, naso i for jam rock."

Ade_ademii:

"Bro no vex, him mama don count the meat already."

Omo_bisoye2:

"This got me rolling on the floor Omo."

