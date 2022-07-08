Jaruma recently called out Tacha on Instagram, claiming she helped her get on the Big Brother Naija show

The Kayamata seller also said she gave several cash gifts to the reality star, and when she realised Tacha was no more loyal, she got her money back with the help of the police

This has since caused a lot of social media stir, as many believe Jaruma shouldn’t have called out the former BBNaija housemate since she already got her money from her

Popular Intimacy product seller, Jaruma, has once again called out another celebrity on Instagram through her page 'Jaruma Empire'; this time, it was the turn of popular social media influencer and former Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha.

According to Jaruma, Tacha consulted her for help to get on the BBNaija show, telling her that being a housemate on the show was “her only and biggest dream in life".

Jaruma has dragged Tacha online, accusing her of being disloyal. Photo credit: @simplytacha @jarumaempire

The Kayamata seller explained further that she did her magic, and Tacha got on the show. Jaruma also claimed the reality star had only 20k followers on Instagram before her intervention, while she had 800k followers.

Her post read in part:

“Tacha strategically chose Jaruma, and she told Jaruma to please help her because her only & biggest dream in life is to enter Big Brother Naija. Jaruma did her magic by the Grace of God, and Tacha got in. Jaruma had 800,000k followers, while Tacha had only 20k followers."

Jaruma also added that when Tacha was disqualified from the show, she sent her N50 million to go and start a new life in Dubai.

She, however, concluded that when she noticed that there was no more loyalty from Tacha, she, with the help of the police, got her N50 million from Tacha.

She added:

“Jaruma spent N7, 000,000 on votes for Tacha. The money she told me to be sending to her boyfriend’s bank account!! Even when Mr Jollof also spoke against the excessive bullying of Tacha, Jaruma sent him another N1, 000,000 to encourage others to be kind. Unfortunately, Tacha got disqualified and buried in shame.

“Jaruma sent Tacha N50, 000,000 Million Naira to come to Dubai and start a New Life but when Jaruma noticed that there was no more Loyalty, Jaruma used The Nigerian Police to return back Jaruma’s N50,000,000. Tacha, forever Jaruma’s God Daughter."

Social media users react

cy.cintia:

“Tachs had over 200k followers before she met you or even went to that BBN, in as much as u wanna clout with her and talk about helping her, be truthful about it. Secondly, if u are gonna help people and then come and tell the whole world then don’t do it in the first first place.”

official_priority:

“You shaa want somebody to drag you sha...”

blessing67703:

“Are you sure you are okay?, i pity person wey you help, walahi.”

Mimsthriftshouse:

“Why still calling her out when you’ve collected your money.”

Zeenodavid:

“Moral of the story, don't collect a dime from Jaruma if you can't afford to be loyal to her for life, she'll always remind you of what she did for you.”

