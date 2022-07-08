Ex-BBNaija Shina Ya Eyes housemate Pere Egbi has celebrated his ex-colleague Cross as he adds a new age

Pere in a lengthy caption described Cross as his little brother from another mother while bemoaning the fact that he couldn't be physically present to mark the occasion

Despite the thoughtful message and describing his colleague as a really good person, he went on to reveal a chicken grudge he holds against him

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6 housemate, Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo better known as Cross added a year on Friday, July 7, and his fellow ex-housemate Pere Egbi took to Instagram to celebrate him.

Pere in his post called Cross his little brother and said words cannot express how much he loves him, describing Cross as a "real one".

“You are a real one": Pere celebrates ex-housemate Cross Photo Credit: @Crossda_boss/@Pereegbiofficial

Source: Instagram

However, despite all of the good words he couldn't help but call Cross a "big headed he-goat".

Pere also noted that he still holds a grudge against him for eating up all of his chicken while they were at an airport together.

Pere's birthday message read in part:

May God bless your kind heart (even though you are up all that chicken at the airport and I ain’t forgiven you yet). . May you get whatever it is you wish for in life. May your days be long upon the earth and may the Lord cause his grace to shine upon you. Love you loads lil brother. Happy birthday from your big bro. E-go choke!!!"

See his full post below:

Nigerians join Pere to celebrate Cross

@asa_pretty1

"Happy birthday cross...una bromance dey sweet me"

@abynah___dumas

"Your friendship is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

@mojisolacarew

"Happy birthday to him may God continue to bless his kind heart "

@chichiprada7

"Aww this is soo sweet of you,,,, happy birthday cross ❤️"

@steph_wayne1

"Love you guyssssssss❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday Cross Cross Cross! "

Source: Legit.ng