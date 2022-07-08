Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje's church has dismissed viral reports that it has been demolished, saying the building is still intact

News broke yesterday that the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention ministries' Onitsha branch had been demolished by the government of Anambra state

It was seen in viral videos online where the overseeing pastor of the church, Prophet Odumeje aka Indabosky, was harassed and assaulted by security operatives at the scene

The church of popular controversial Nigerian pastor, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje, the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Church, has released a video to debunk the news that the church's headquarters in Onitsha had been demolished by the Anambra state government.

As opposed to the stories making the headlines since yesterday, the church confirmed with videos that it is still intact and that just a security outpost close to the drainage the government is building was destroyed.

Prophet Odumeje debunks news of his church getting destroyed Photo Credit:@ProphetChukwuemeka

Source: Instagram

In some of the viral videos from the demolition exercise yesterday, the controversial clergyman was seen being manhandled by policemen at the scene as he challenged them for carrying out the demolition of his church.

In the video shared on the official page of the clergyman, the correspondent making the recordings accused the government of leaving where it should have carried out the dredging of the drainage and extending it to the church building solely because of envy and hatred.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to the news that the church was still intact and not demolished

@nkechi_blessing_sunday

"Thank God ooo"

@baba_gentlejack

"Wow this so bad this country no get joy atall this is wickedness"

@okoyedaniel12

"I am not a fan or a worshipper in the church but the assault is what I am gravely against"

@stainless_benjamin

"It's very painful to see ppe destroy what you struggle 4 without even compensation."

@kastropee_

"Sir my own advise is those people that hit you should be brought to Justice they should be arrested you didn’t drag or fight with them why did they have to treat you like a criminal get them arrested as soon as possible to teach other zombies on uniform lesson "

Anambra government demolishes influential Nigerian pastor Odumeje’s church

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported of the demolition of Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere Odumeje church on Thursday afternoon, July 7.

Leadership reports that the Anambra State government demolished the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry in the commercial city of Onitsha.

We also reported that some videos were seen making rounds on the internet of how the prominent cleric was roughly handled by the Armed Taskforce officials.

Source: Legit.ng