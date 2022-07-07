Young Nigerian singer Zinoleesky makes quite an entrance with his arrival in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, thrilling the locals with a dance fiesta

The singer was surrounded by his security detail and fans as he performed on the street, with several fans recording him putting on a show

One fan's reaction caught attention with his comment noting that Zino was holding and smoking "pot" in front of a policeman during his arrival

Marlian Music artististe, Zinoleesky, was recently in Port-Harcourt, Rivers, and he was given a king-like welcome upon his arrival.

The singer in a viral video that made it to social media was seen dancing to indigenous local music.

Zinoleesky's weird dance steps caught the attention of social media users, with some hilariously asking what he was up to.

Zinoleesky arrives in Port-Harcourt to so much fanfare Photo Credit:@Zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

A fan who watched the clip was also quick to spot Indian hemp with the singer despite the presence of security operatives.

Zinoleesky is one of the fastest-growing young Nigerian singer of his generation. He is renowned for his fusion of Amapiano sounds and Afrobeat.

Some months ago, he had a run-in with security operatives on allegations of possession of illicit substance and its promotion.

Nigerians react to Zinoleesky's dance performance during his visit to Port Harcourt

@chochiomy

"He hold loud for police front"

@_charlenee.1

Kilo lo se ni be

@igbofavour

E dey smoke Igbo

@girly_abigal

dancing in the rubbish

@tanko_fx

Money no fit this guy...

@deyemi____sdq

oti mugbo lo PortHa

@just.nifemii

Na to marry for port harcourt remain

@officerskede

This guy na Igbo boy o

@jordiiviibes01

Who teach zino how to dance

Source: Legit.ng