A video of music star Naira Marley, his younger sister and Marlian Music signee, Zinoleesky, is currently making the rounds on social media

The video captured the adorable moment the Mafo crooner introduced Zinoleesky as his sister’s husband

Social media users who watched the clip had different things to say about the development with some calling on Zino not to break the lady's heart

Nigerian music star Naira Marley appears to have confirmed rumours of a relationship between his younger sister and Marlian Music artiste, Zinoleesky.

Just recently, a video surfaced in the online community in which the three were spotted spending time together.

Naira Marley introduces Zinoleesky as sibling's hubby.

Source: Instagram

Zinoleesky had his arms around Naira Marley’s sister as the Mafo crooner watched them from a different spot where he sat.

He, however, instructed another individual who was filming the moment to pan the camera to his sister and her husband, Zinoleesky.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

Social media users who reacted were quick to tell the Kilofeshe crooner not to break the lady's heart.

Read comments sighted below:

bigiitheblogger said:

"Shy couples."

oba_gbems_16 said:

"Love❤️."

ezek_lams said:

"You can’t fit break her heart you go collect."

blackkraphael said:

"Las las na everybody go chop breakfast."

entertainment__galore said:

"Sha no punch am."

