Nollywood’s Georgina Ibeh has sparked sweet reactions on social media after sharing some updates with her fans

Apparently, the movie star went the extra mile in making her mother happy by taking her on a trip to Dubai

Georgina stressed that it is important for her to take care of her family members before trying to impress the ‘streets’

One of the videos shared captured the moment Georgina’s excited mum met her first grandchild and cuddled the little one

It’s exciting for parents to have kids, but what makes them even more fulfilled is getting to meet their grandchildren.

This was exactly how Nollywood actress Georgina Ibeh recently made her darling mother happy after taking her all the way down to Dubai.

Apparently, Ibeh’s elder sister welcomed her first child in the country and their mother hasn’t laid eyes on the baby for about seven months.

“One of the reasons I brought my mum over to Dubai was to meet her 1st Grandchild and Yes that’s my Elder sister right there ❤️. Her son is 7 months old and my mum hasn’t set eyes on her first grandchild and honestly, this memory will never be forgotten in our lives,” the actress wrote.

See a video of Ibeh’s mum feeding her grandson below:

The actress, in different posts, mentioned how it is important for her to take care of those in her family before trying to impress outsiders.

See videos and pictures of the actress and her mum at the airport below:

Social media users react

gentleglobalfigure8 said:

"Awwww Family over everything jare, ur elder sis is pretty. Grandson enjoy Grandma."

officialolaokoye said:

"I cried watching dis God my mum too go lik dis kind ting biko bless me nah."

eljay_cuisine said:

"So cute my baby May God continue to bless you Amen."

realnzubeonyia said:

"Come and chop kiss, better pikin."

calistaokoronkwo said:

"Yaaaaayyy! Mum deserves it . Thank you , Gina for doing this . I’m a family person and I totally love to see this."

destinyetikoofficial said:

"Oh this is so swt❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ GOD bless u baby."

Georgina Ibeh gifts mum a car

Still in a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood’s Georgina Ibeh went the extra mile in making her mother happy on the occasion of her birthday ceremony.

The actress shared a video on Instagram showing the moment she surprised her mother with a car gift.

Georgina’s mum didn’t see the expensive birthday gift coming and this made her shed tears of joy in reaction.

