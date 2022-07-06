Nigerian singers Iyanya, Davido and Kizz Daniel, have a collaboration on the way, and it is a big deal

Iyanya shared a behind the scenes photos as well as a visual snippet, which has left many anticipating the release

Some fans are, however, hailing DMW label boss Davido as he has been getting featured both locally and internationally

Nigerian music lovers are anticipating the release of Iyanya’s new song, which features DMW label boss Davido and Buga crooner Kizz Daniel.

Ahead of the release of the collaboration, Iyanya has shared behind-the-scenes images and a visual which has gone viral on social media.

Fans anticipate Iyanya's new song ft. Davido, Kizz Daniel. Credit: @iyanya

Source: Instagram

While there is no detail on the release date of the song and music video, many are tipping it to be the biggest collaboration of 2022.

Iyanya, in a post on Twitter, penned an appreciation note to Davido and Kizz Daniel.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He wrote:

“I want to Thank @davido and @KizzDaniel for this record. It’s about to be a beautiful summer for all our fans.”

See the tweet below:

Fans anticipate the release of the new song

Many have expressed excitement ahead of the release of the new song. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

onyemaelijah:

"Why una no Dey feature wiz make my obo rest na."

ejehdon:

"Don't drop it yet drop after CB nd davido drop so we can stream it well!!"

nihill:

"OBO! That guy has been a blessing to so many even among his contemporaries ….. i was shocked when he brought out Wande Coal to perform at his concert in NY about three weeks ago."

silverdo:

"Anything @KizzDaniel na bomb, den u com add @davido joi Guy, b lik u want mak we just from now dey jolly enter December Kudos @Iyanya ."

edidem:

"Una don Milk this OBO finish na why wizkid dey japa leave country."

Kizz Daniels talks about performing Buga in Qatar during the world cup

Nigerian singer and talented songwriter Kizz Daniel set his focus for the remainder of this year, which is a big one.

Kizz Daniel, who dropped the music video for the hit song Buga on Wednesday, June 22, said he wants to perform the song alongside a mass choir at this year's world cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to commence in November.

The new music video has continued to gain ground, and the singer prayed to God to help him make his dream come true.

Source: Legit.ng