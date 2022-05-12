Popular skit maker Isbae U has opened on up the relationship between him and fellow skit maker Mummy Wa

This comes after the reports went viral about the two no longer being together as well as domestic violence claims

Isbae U revealed Mummy Wa gave him N4 million as part of the N50 million he used to buy his house

All is not well between lovebirds and skit makers Isbae U and Mummy Wa as there have been claims of domestic violence in their relationship.

This comes as Isbae U whose real name is Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi was dragged on social media for cheating and brutalizing his girlfriend, Mummy Wa.

Isbae U reacts to domestic violence claims made against him. Credit: @isbae_u

Source: Instagram

A post via controversial blog Gistlover claimed Isbae U is a woman beater and a chronic cheat.

Reacting to the claims made against him, Isbae U in a lengthy post via his Instastory revealed they were no longer on good terms as he said Mummy Wa was demanding a refund of the money she gave him. He said he has sent her N1 million and was hoping to complete the balance soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Isbae U revealed Mummy Wa gave him N4 million for his house and N2 million for his car.

The skit maker also spoke on the domestic violence claims made against him as he said it was true but it didn’t involve going physical rather they only insulted each other.

See the post below:

Mixed reactions as Isbae U speaks on relationship with Mummy Wa

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Isbae U’s statement. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

thedeltabeauty:

"Na now you know say u were in love , you were in love and you Dey beat her, Rawbish, Nonsense and ingredients."

mrlilgaga:

"So sad to see that relationship crumble... They grew into fame together, should have being the power couple of the industry... life happens."

IsbaeU called out over sex for roles

Popular comedian Isbae U trended on social media after some ladies claimed that he had asked to sleep with them just to be in his interesting skits.

A popular blog had received screenshots of evidence as well as encounters with Isbae U from the ladies who dared to speak up.

Some of these ladies shared screenshots of their conversations with the skit maker, especially the moments he asked and begged for inappropriate videos and photos.

Source: Legit.ng