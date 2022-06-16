Popular content creator Mr Funny also known as Sabinu in an interview said he doesn't know how to charge upcoming content creators who want to work with him

Sabinus revealed he is more about the content they are bringing to his platform that the money he would be paid

The comedian also spoke about the issue of sex for roles in the skit-making industry, as he said it was wrong for anyone to make such a request

Popular Nigerian comedian, skit maker and content creator Mr Funny better known as Sabinus in an interview with HipTV opened up on his collaborations with upcoming content creators.

Sabinus, who has been making skits since 2016, revealed he is more focused on the content anyone that wants to work with him is coming with than the money they would pay to get a feature on his platform.

If you are good they will use you: Oga Sabinus. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

Sabinus speaks on sex for role in the skit-making business

The comedian said it is very bad and is part of the reason why he is careful with the kind of comedy he makes.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He advised upcoming content creators not to allow anyone use them as he said:

“If you are good they will you use and if you are not, keep working.”

See the post below:

Mixed reactions as Sabinus says he is more about content than money

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

polinayarus9:

"What gets you happy?If you know what I mean."

m.c_believe:

"Why you f**king lying."

oghene_tega_1:

"Relax na lie ."

ennydam:

"U dey lie."

wilsoneeelder:

"Sabinus is a real one ❤️."

mimi_licious_kevi:

"Hope those are not just empty words."

Sabinus sues Nigerian brands for intellectual theft

One of Nigeria’s favourite skit makers Investor Sabinus also known as Mr Funny and his legal team sued two popular Nigerian brands namely Friesland Foods, which is one of the country’s milk producers and United Africa Company of Nigeria (UAC) makers of Gala.

The report revealed the reason for the legal action against the two companies was because they made use of the comedian’s intellectual property to advertise their products without seeking permission to use it from him.

According to the skit maker’s legal team, the Gala company used Sabinus’ animated picture to promote their products while Peak, used one of his popular comic lines “something hooge”, to promote their products.

Source: Legit.ng