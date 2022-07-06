Wizkid has gotten to social media users wondering if he’s set to welcome a second child with his third baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock

The singer recently took to his Instastory channel with a video post that briefly captured Jada waiting inside a car

Although Jada was only captured for a second or two, social media users couldn’t help but spot her baby bump

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has stirred reactions in the online community with recent posts shared on his Instastory channel.

The singer posted a video from the airport, but fans were quick to spot a portion of the clip that captured his baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock, who appeared to be pregnant.

Wizkid gives fans a rare glimpse of his baby mama Jada Pollock. Photo: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid made sure to move the camera away from Jada quickly, but it didn’t stop online observers from spotting her and concluding that they may be expecting a second child together.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

l.tobiloba said:

"Jada, amongst other Baby-mamas, is enjoying the privilege of being his Manager."

bitcoin_chief said:

"Na road whe good we go pass twice."

gold_rukky

"Baby girl plsss wiz kid children Na boys boys we need pink baby."

tolah_ni said:

"How do you people see this things I just check his story didn't notice she was in the video."

wizkid_sister said:

"I thought I was the only one who saw her, she is heavily pregnant."

zeepyramid said

"Las Las make this girl no run ur wealth off just saying.... Hope she is their for the love not for the fame."

Source: Legit.ng