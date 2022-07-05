Comedian MC Tagwaye has sparked funny reactions on social media after sharing a video on his Instagram page

Apparently, the humour merchant and his identical twin brother decided to play a prank on his adorable baby girl

Tagwaye and his twin were both spotted in the same room with the baby girl who eventually got confused and couldn’t tell them apart

Nigerian comedian MC Tagwaye recently humoured his fans and followers on social media with a video post on his Instagram page.

The funny man and his identical twin brother connived to play a prank on his daughter.

MC Tagwaye and twin brother confuse daughter. Photo: @mctagwaye

Source: Instagram

In the video shared, Tagwaye and his brother joined the baby in the room, but it was hard for her to identify her daddy.

Tagwaye’s daughter kept staring at both men and appeared evidently confused.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

leeeraah said:

"Kai dis is not fair......The baby is totally confused.....she will be like which one is my daddy sef."

lady_henriet said:

"And you think you guy will make heaven like this."

roselinetasha said:

"Baku kyauta ba gaskiya Chai see as she dey look from one to the other. Asin who amongst these two men is my dad? You both are lucky she didn't burst into tears."

ejikeasiegbu said:

"WHY ARE YOU GUYS DECIEVING HER AND PUTTING HER IN CONFUSION!"

officialmaryambooth said:

"Dadies please stop disturbing my child."

aysha_imy said:

"This is not fair at a point shes just fixed Am I hallucinating May Allah bless her❤️."

shoe_culture4us said:

"It's both of you that are causing this baby headache see the paracetamol on standby."

iggys_feet said:

"Why una de like this. Even me de confuse not to talk of this little princess."

MC Tagwaye and wife welcome beautiful baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that MC Tagwaye welcomed a beautiful baby girl with his wife.

The entertainer shared an adorable video on his page where he unveiled his daughter's face as well as the process leading up to her birth.

The video showed some of the family members who came to celebrate with the new parents as well as adorable baby moments.

Source: Legit.ng