Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy during a recent interview gave a big shoutout to his colleague, Wizkid

The Last Last crooner made it clear that Wizkid was the first person to take him out to Lagos clubs as he also gave a shoutout to Sauce Kid

Burna admitted that Wizkid was already popping when he released his debut single, Like to Party. Nigerians have reacted differently to his revelation

Grammy-award winner Burna Boy made a hilarious revelation about the early days of his music career and gave remarks to people who were there for him from the beginning.

The singer revealed that Wizkid was the first person who took him out to Lagos clubs and he was already popping when he released his debut single, Like to Party.

Burna Boy hails Wizkid. Credit: @burnaboygram and @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy also praised Sause Kid for showing him around:

"It was him and Lewa they are the ones taking me out to clubs in Lagos first person was really sauce Kid took me out from nowhere. Shout out to him."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the interview below:

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's interview about Wizkid and Sauce Kid

Social media users have reacted differently to Burna Boy's comments about Wizkid and Sauce Kid.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Djoscar_psnb:

"Where’s my man Sauce Kid? Sinzu"

Obadolz:

"Lol bro don’t you have a whole song with Davido before even getting wiz on a track."

Oluseguntynobucks007:

"You just gotta respect Machala ✊ StarBoy is no one’s mate normally."

Wal_turner:

"No matter hw rude u are, u just still respect wiz, most respected in Africa."

Kennyd:

"And haters will say Wizzy no dey help others, everything nob noise abeg."

I got mad love for Davido and Burna Boy: Wizkid declares

Wizkid proved to fans that all is well between him and colleagues, Davido and Burna Boy, even if they don't relate all the time.

During his performance at the Afronation concert in Portugal, the Made in Lagos crooner took a moment to mention how he has nothing but love for the singers.

Wizkid's love declaration got fans screaming and social media users also had different things to say.

Source: Legit.ng