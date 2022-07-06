A short video of a young man spraying N20 notes on his lover to celebrate her birthday has got many praising him

People said that even though he does not have much, he has shown that he is a giver and his woman should be lucky

While the man was showing his girlfriend love, the lady stayed on the bed, looking amazed and shy

A young man made his lover feel special on her birthday. In a video shared on TikTok, the man approached the lady sitting on the bed and sprayed her money.

He rained N20 notes on the lady as he wished her a happy birthday. While he was showing her love, the lady stayed on the bed shy.

Many people said that if the man was rich, he would do more. Photo source: TikTok/@verifykingthomas

He is a giver

The man never bothered about the relatively cheap interior decor of the room and the naira denomination he was spraying on her.

Many people who reacted to his humble show of love appreciated him for trying his best to give his girlfriend the best.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 shares with close to 4000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Vivian Gold Kaitetsi said:

"The fact that he gave her that it could have been his everything and I think it’s better love than someone giving you 20m but it’s not their ET."

THE STORYTELLER said:

"At least he did something he tried abeg e nor easy."

Omaglams2 said:

"This your 5k means a lot..you will do better when you have more."

Jonax said:

"Most people go into a relationship just because of what the stand to gain is not about having a rich man is having a giver."

Oluwateedot said:

"God bless you more bro for doing what you’re capable if you will do more next year by Gods grace."

Babegirlriri said:

"This girl sef don’t just sit there na pretend like you’re surprised or at least hug baba na."

Lady sprays man money at a party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video shared on TikTok showing a plus-sized lady spraying a man N100 notes at a party got many people talking.

In the video, the lady was dressed in shorts, a shirt, and a fez cap turned sideways. She sprayed the man money with much seriousness.

After she was done exhausting the naira notes in her hand, she left the place shoulder-high like someone who just completed a very important task.

