Nollywood actor Samuel Jemitalo advised men on the kind of woman they should settle down with

Jemitalo listed three types of women men should not marry as he said they should go for humble and born-again women

His statement comes amid reports of the failed marriage of actress Funke Akindele and musician JJC Skillz

Many Nigerians, including celebrities in the entertainment industry, have taken to social media to react to the failed marriage of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and musician JJC Skillz.

Airing his opinion, actor Samuel Jemitalo advised men as he listed types of women not to marry.

Actor Samuel Jemitalo advises men on marriage. Credit: @samueljemitalo

Source: Instagram

According to Jemitalo, men should not marry women who are made as he claimed such women would never respect them.

The actor also advised men to stay away from women who are used to social media.

He wrote:

“Men, never marry a woman that has made it… She will never respect you. Never marry a woman that is a ‘social media frek’…..they learn things from a lot of women who don’t know the meaning of ‘Feminism’. Never marry a woman that is full of herself, a woman that makes you feel privileged to marry her. These kind of women are glossly rude. Marry a humble, nice & born again woman.”

See the post below:

Reactions to Samuel Jemitalo advice to men

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions see them below:

effixzzyboss:

"When you marry a woman with the fear of God all things follow. Doesn’t matter if she is rich or not. All we want is peace."

oluwalogo1:

"Nothing but truth, is to marry loyal loving wife."

officialblessingceo

"Na bad thing to hustle like man? If we no hustle then still call us gold diggers . Men need to sit up and think, what else can u give a woman apart from money ?? Many men can’t give anything that is why it is difficult for most of them to stay with successful women."

JJC vibes to Burna Boy's Last Last after separation from Funke Akindele

On Thursday, June 30, JJC Skillz dropped the bomb as he announced the end of his marriage to Nollywood actress Funke Akindele.

The musician admitted that the last two years have been indeed difficult for their family, and things are now beyond repair.

Hours after announcing their separation, JJC Skillz, in a post via his Instastory, vibed to Burna Boy’s hit song, Last Last, which talks about failed relationships.

