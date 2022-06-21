Nigerian music stars Psquare are set to commence their world tour as they will be visiting 100 cities

The twin brothers, who recently reunited, also revealed they would be dropping two new songs ahead of their joint tour

This has left many of their fans and followers excited as they have expressed their anticipation ahead of the tour in September

It appears 2022 is a year of music tours for many singers in the Nigerian entertainment industry, and Nigerian veterans Peter and Paul Okoye, better known as Psquare, are set to join the train.

The twin brothers, in a video, announced their first music tour after settling their differences in November 2021.

Psquare to tour the US and other cities. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Ahead of the tour scheduled to commence in September, Psquare revealed they would be dropping two new songs in the coming days.

The brothers revealed they would be touring 100 cities across different parts of the world.

Sharing the update on their joint page, they wrote:

“We outside in the United state of America Starting from Newyork On the 2nd of September! And also get ready to update your music playlist next month cos it’s PSQUARE season! Cc @psquareworld Cc @oneafrica_musicfest #100CityWorldTour”

See the video below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

kwaku_mark:

"Omo see my best,the music of Africa,u guys made Nigeria to be known,P-Square."

itsmssuzzy:

"Every time I see you two together my heart leaps with joy .❤️❤️."

annerosemwanza:

"You’re always the only best of best friends , twins and stars of all Africa ❤️❤️❤️."

moejiena_clothes_accessories:

"Love this greater come back and more ."

kelvinwurld:

"See as two of una good together, keep the fire burning best duo ."

funkynation1:

"Now my king's are back .. you guys need to take over . Show the world the real song... I can't wait ."

