American singer Janet Jackson showed off her incredible flexibility in a clip that's trending on social media

The That's the Way Love Goes hitmaker was stretching before her dance rehearsals in the videos also showing her dancers busting cool moves on stage

The 56-year-old singer's fans praised her for keeping fit and staying in shape with many saying they are half her age but are not flexible as her

Janet Jackson is a big flex. The US superstar showed off her flexibility in a video that's doing the rounds on social media.

Janet Jackson is still flexible at age 56. Image: @janetjackson

The 56-year-old singer was stretching in the clip before her rehearsals. Her dancers were already on stage doing a cool dance routine while she was on the floor stretching her legs.

The video of the legendary musician was posted on Instagram by The Shade Room. The outlet captioned the post:

"Janet Jackson is flex-ible! She is showing OWT at 56-years-old, hunni!"

Social media users took to the publication's comment section on the video-sharing app to share their thoughts on the That's the Way Love Goes hitmaker's flexibility.

thedjaone commented:

"I know chicks in their 20s that can’t do this! This is commendable."

yakiralove_ said:

"Auntie still got it!"

ilovedee_2 wrote:

"Baby I can’t even bend my knees without hearing a snap, crackle, pop, she’s doing it with ease."

terriarcelia commented:

"As if I needed another reason to be obsessed with her."

pfrankshow said:

"Ohhhh daaaamn! That means she really about to dance dance."

angel_raquel wrote:

"I’m half her age and can’t do that. Teach me, lol."

1k.cella added:

"Why Janet showed out like this? Can't even do a toe touch."

