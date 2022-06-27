Drake took to his timeline to give Black Coffee a huge shout-out by sharing the DJ's pic on his official Instagram account

The Toosie Slide hitmaker posted snaps of the artists he considers his heroes and the Grammy-winning DJ was number three on the list

The excited house music producer took to his timeline to share a screenshot of Drake's tribute and his fans are here for their relationship

Drake has taken to social media to give Black Coffee a huge shout-out. The superstar rapper considers Mzansi's favourite DJ his hero.

Drake penned a touching tribute to Black Coffee. Image: @champagnepapi, @realblackcoffee

Drizzy took to social media to pay tribute to his heroes. He posted snaps of the people he has worked with in his successful music career. One of the snaps of the "heroic figures" he shared was that of Black Coffee.

The excited Superman hitmaker took to Twitter to share the screenshot of Drake's post. Black Coffee captioned his post:

"It comes as God wills it."

Peeps took to the Grammy-winning DJ's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Many shared that Coffee is Mzansi's living legend because of his friendship and working relationship with people like Drake.

@yergsgniht commented:

"You really admire Drake ne grootman."

@Murodzvi wrote:

"He is showing appreciation, young bro, such humility is what got him where he is today. Motho ke motho ka batho."

@MLetswele said:

"You and Trevor Noah are the only celebrities we have in SA, the rest are just influencers."

@masuku_tumi commented:

"Proud of you bro, people like you make me believe in the endless possibilities of life and what you can accomplish. Big up Coffee."

@lira12_joy wrote:

"This couldn't have happened to a more humble person. Congratulations Black Coffee. Well deserved."

@IAmVilleBoy added:

"Respect grootman. You're a living legend."

Black Coffee shares tribute after Grammy-win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that South African internationally acclaimed DJ and music producer DJ Black Coffee made the country proud when he scooped a Grammy Award.

DJ Black Coffee took home the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for his 2021 album Subconsciously.

The DJ took to his Instagram page to share a lengthy tribute thanking those who played a part in the production of the masterpiece

