Bobrisky's ex - personal assistant Oye has once again taken to social media to let people know that she regrets ever meeting the crossdresser

- The young lady who made a compilation video of the times things were good between her and Bobrisky said she almost lost her life chasing clout

Oye also added that she destroyed her life by making stupid decisions because of her love for money and celebrity lifestyle

Bobrisky's former personal assistant Oye has revealed that her love for money and the celebrity lifestyle destroyed her life up to the point that she is.

The Ivorian lady in a post advised people to be content and proud of where they are from because she chased clout and almost lost her life.

Oye revealed how she destroyed her life chasing clout Photo credit: @oye.kyme

Source: Instagram

Oye also added that she made stupid decisions that affected her life negatively but she is grateful she still has a chance to fix up.

The highlight of the message however is the video the young lady attached to her message which is a compilation of different moments after she met Bobrisky and things were great between them.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Oye's post

_aniscooser:

"You can't change what you did before, but you can change what you do next. That’s what matters."

benny_lee04:

"Oye and clout na 5&6! Try dey get rest of mind nor dey disturb us."

callmedamy:

"Even this one you doing is still chasing clout."

choplifekitchenlagos:

"This one misses bobrisky because what is this?"

ezinneajiba:

"E be like say this girl wahala pass our OGA oo."

beautiful_amah:

"So you have bobrisky’s name on your lap?"

Bobrisky’s ex-PA reveals cause of fight with Tonto Dikeh

Oye Kyme took to her Instagram page to reveal what caused the lingering beef between her former boss, Bobrisky and his ex-bestie Tonto Dikeh.

The former PA to Bobrisky said everything started the day Tonto decided to block the crossdresser on Instagram and this did not go down well with him.

Oye further explained that Tonto's block got to Bobrisky so bad that he called 12 people in one hour to report the actress to them.

Source: Legit.ng