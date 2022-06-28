A Nigerian lady has shared a video of an apartment going for N1million yearly in Lekki, Lagos

Sharing the video on Twitter, she blamed the high price of the apartment on increase in fuel price, cement and other factors

Social media users have reacted to the video with most of them insisting that the price is outrageous

A Nigerian lady, Laney, has taken to Twitter to share a video of an apartment which has been placed for N1million yearly in Lekki.

The video showed a self-contain apartment without any demarcation between the room and the kitchen.

Although the room was wide enough, some people questioned why it should be joined with the kitchen without any wall separating them.

Lady shares video of N1million apartment Photo Credit: @laneyprilein

Source: Twitter

The lady however told those who are condemning the house to build theirs and stop renting, while noting that prices of items have increased.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In her words:

"Fuel price rose, spaghetti rose, food stuffs, same as sand, stone, land, and cement. Let’s go and build ooo if it seems weird. It’s Lekki not ikorodu. There are even worse of than this for same price in terms of size. Let’s stop exclamations like expensive is a new thing."

People react to the video

Arizzto said:

"Must you live in Lekki? Small rain na everywhere turn to river Jordan. These houses are so over priced. My house in Europe has washing machine, TV, chairs, kitchen, microwave, gas cooker, cupboard, toilet&bathroom, 24hrs light and it’s 89,000 a month after conversation."

Rappzy official stated:

"That’s like 84k monthly? Apart from the kitchen twinning with the bedroom, is it bad? Genuinely asking."

Omowumi Doja reacted:

"Omo government needs to do something about real estate because what’s this going for 1m."

Banjin commented:

"Omo government needs to do something about real estate because what’s this going for 1m."

Omo Igbo wrote:

"Lol, 1m? Maybe Nigerian naira no get value again sha, cos that amount ($2,150) can rent you a 3 bedroom apartment in ATL."

Lady shares video of ugly apartment an agent took her to in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Twitter user identified as @Luscious_eby has shared her experience while searching for an apartment in Lagos.

The lady accompanied her post with a video and submitted that the location on camera was the apartment a housing agent had taken her to for consideration.

From the video shared, the building appeared to be situated in a less attractive environment. The surroundings looked completely littered and the building itself was only but a shadow of what it must have initially looked like.

Source: Legit.ng