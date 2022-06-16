British rapper and Burna Boy’s ex, Stefflon Don, appears to have fully moved past her failed relationship with the music star

The British rap musician recently took to her Instagram page with a dance video post that has since gone viral on social media

Don rocked a pair of jeans that showed off her massive backside as she whined her waist to a viral amapiano track

British rap musician, Stefflon Don, has got social media users gushing over her ‘post-breakup glow’, following a video post shared on her Instagram page.

The rapper who recently parted ways with Nigerian Grammy-winning musician, Burna Boy, appeared to have moved past her failed relationship and is focusing on other things.

Burna's ex Stefflon Don dances in sweet video. Photo: @stefflondon

Source: Instagram

Don recently got social media users gushing after sharing a dance video on her official Instagram page. From indications, the clip was filmed in the middle of a photoshoot session.

The curvy rapper rocked a pair of jeans slightly hanging below her waistline as she whined her massive backside to an amapiano track.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

daddyghostt said:

"YEAH BURNA BOY I GET IT, I would lose my Marbles too"

dumebiblog said:

"Na wetin burna dey miss be this wey make am go dey toast person wife."

kanoel_fabrics said:

"That's why he's going after people's wives these days ."

bukatee__ said:

"You kuku no wan allow Odogwu heal ."

nature_boy.xx said:

"Burna punching the air rn ."

twilight_captain said:

"See our Ex wife oooo While Ex husband now chasing people’s wife and shooting husband."

officialprolificmario said:

"All this ex’s when man break up with them na then them go start to hot to tension person ."

Man whose friends allegedly got shot by Burna Boy’s men finally shares details

Legit.ng reported that a man identified as Flowolf finally shared details of what happened with Burna Boy and his two friends who were reportedly shot by the singer's men.

Flowolf revealed that his friends came to the country for a wedding and he invited them out to a club where Burna Boy also showed up at.

The young man said that a petty altercation with Burna over a woman led to bullets flying with one of his friends getting scraped on his head while the other got shot in the leg.

Source: Legit.ng