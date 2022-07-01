A video has captured the moment an angry mother accosted her little son for wasting powder

The little boy made a mess as he poured the powder all over his face, his dog's face and on the floor of the room

After being confronted by his mum, the child poured powder on his palm and blew it on his mother's face

A little boy has caused a frenzy on social media following his response to his mother after she confronted him.

Apparently, he made a mess in the room by pouring powder all over the floor.

His mother confronted him in the video and his dog came closer to him and they both had what seemed like a conversation.

Little boy surprises his mum Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Shortly afterwards, the little boy poured powder on his palms and quickly blew it on his mother's face. She was forced to end the video.

The funny clip was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja and it has generated massive views as people found the boy's action very hilarious.

People react to the video

Sarah Oni commented:

"The dog whispered to him - just blow her powder and everything will be alright."

Angela Kiri said:

"Na that dog tell am wetin to do. Nothing wey you go tell me. These people dey practice babalawo. They wan wipe out her memory ."

Karima Ola reacted:

"Omo e be like say the boy and dog dey watch Nigerian movie ooo. See as them dey communicate "

Jennifer Acholonu commented:

"This made me laugh so hard. Kids are something else ooo. This woman don born fire."

Chidittrifts stated:

"Justice for that powder please."

Source: Legit.ng