Social media users have reacted to a hilarious video of a Filipino man singing Kizz Daniel's Buga

While singing, the oyinbo man did not get the right lyrics of the song properly and this made people laugh

Some Nigerians who reacted to his video advised him to calm down and listen to the lyrics very well before singing

A Filipino man, Pinoyin, has sang his own version of popular hit track by Kizz Daniel, Buga.

In the video making the rounds online, he was spotted singing the song in a very hilarious manner.

However, although he didn't get the lyrics of the song, he didn't care about what people might say as subsequently shared the funny video on his TikTok account.

Filipino man sings Buga Photo Credit: @pinoyinafrica

Source: UGC

The hilarious video showed him singing in all seriousness, while expressing his love for the song.

People react to the video

People have penned down their comments regarding the video with most of them laughing at him for singing wrong lyrics.

Amara Onuegbu said:

"Some people no Sabi speak their local language too o. Parents teach your kids so them no go chew mouth."

@patriciajoy337 said:

"Did he say 'bera, bera, bera' which means 'rat' in hausa ."

@cakeart_by_evylicious wrote:

"

just had a good laugh this morning...Naija to the world #proudnigerian."

@gracejuliu reacted:

"you just wake.me up from sleep and I no see the money best ."

@labobony commented:

"am sure his watching the lyrics and yet still adding his own."

@gentle_nymmoh001 added:

"Why did I land on this while eating.... Now my food just ran out of my mouth coz I laughed unexpectedly ‍♀️‍♀️."

@soniaamarachifran noted:

"Buga challenge is closed here. U don win. where is the cup, abeg make una give am oo."

Source: Legit.ng