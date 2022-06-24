Popular Nigerian music star, Peter Okoye, has continued to remain vocal about the upcoming elections

The music star went online to throw shade at youths who collect money to vote for incompetent politicians

Peter added in his Twitter post that these same youths later go online to beg for celebrity giveaway

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter ‘Psquare’ Okoye, has continued with his efforts to sensitize fans about the upcoming presidential elections.

In a recent development, the music star took to his official Twitter page to slam some youths.

According to Peter, some youths sell off their votes and elect looters into power.

Singer Peter PSquare slams youths who indulge in vote buying. Photos: @peterpsquare

He added that months later, these same youths will go on social media to harass celebrities for giveaways.

Peter noted that these people call celebs stingy if they refuse to give and they also fail to hold the looters accountable.

In his words:

“You go and vote for Looters, hype them and collect crumbs. Few months later u will come here & look for any celebrity that will do Giveaway for u. if they don’t give u they are stingy, you feel so entitled bt forgot to hold those looters accountable. Ọkwá misplaced priorities!”

See his tweet below:

Mixed reactions trail Peter Okoye’s post

Peter Okoye’s post drew a series of mixed reactions from fans on social media. While some of them agreed with him, others bashed the music star and accused him of bullying them and trying to force his opinion with his posts.

Read some of their comments below:

Uzoreby:

"I don't understand why he's stressing on this. If you don't want to give, don't. It's your money. If you want to give, do so. Comparing Peter to the good deeds of Mane is not fair I think. We may not know what Peter has done for people too."

Iam_canny:

"You talk too much."

No one without PVC is allowed to visit my house - Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye made a huge statement ahead of the 2023 general elections as he publicly instructed his aides to make a very important decision.

Peter Okoye took to his Twitter page that he will not be entertaining any visitor who doesn't have a Permanent Voters' Card (PVC).

He further stated that the instruction is not limited to visitors alone as his management team and entourage will also be affected by it because no one will travel with him without a PVC.

