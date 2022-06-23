Hollywood actor Kae-Kazim stirred emotions online with a video of him talking about how proud he is to be a Nigerian

Kae Kazim, in the old video, said Nigeria is his rock and his home as he spoke on the many attributes of the country and her people

The video, which has gone viral, has left many nationals gushing as they took to social media to react

A video where Hollywood actor Hakeem Kae-Kazim talked about Nigeria would stir emotions from many patriotic Nigerians.

The video showed the moment Hakeem said he is proud to be a Nigerian while describing many of the professions, as well as awards nationals within and outside the country, have bagged.

Hakeem Kae-Kazim says Nigeria is his hope and his home. Credit: @hakeemkaekazim

In his speech from the old video, Hakeem said Nigeria is his rock as he talked about the many cultures in the country.

He added that Nigerians are the happiest in the world and the laughter of the world.

See the video below:

According to Wikipedia, Hakeem Kae-Kazim is a British-Nigerian actor best known for his work in the Starz television series Black Sails and his portrayal of Georges Rutaganda in the 2004 drama film Hotel Rwanda.

Nigerians react to video of Hakeem Kae-Kazim expressing pride in the country

Many patriotic Nigerians have since taken to the comment section to react to the video.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

"I had goosebumps …if only our government would let us FLOURISH..NIGERIA IS BLESSED NATION!!!."

"Made me proud of my country Nigeria."

"All these hailing but you no Dey here with us."

"Good citizen but bad leadership God bless my country Nigerian ‍♀️."

"Na the happiest people off me, bros i no dey happy for here, no joy at all ."

"Then boom am back to Lagos and there is no light."

Hakeem Kae Kazim and other famous people from Yorubaland

Hakeem Kae-Kazim, a Hollywood actor, was born on October 1, 1962, in Lagos state to Nigerian parents from Abeokuta, Ogun state.

He has featured in several hit movies such as Hotel Rwanda, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End and many TV series: 24, Lost, Law & Order, and Criminal Minds amongst others.

He has also featured in blockbuster Nollywood movies like: Last Flight To Abuja, Black November, Half Of A Yellow Sun.

Source: Legit.ng