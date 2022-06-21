Popular Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro has take to social media to celebrate as her only child Azariah clpocks 6 today June 21

The movie star could not help but gush over her child as she showered her with prayers and sweet words on Instagram

Fans and colleagues of the actress have flooded her page with prayers and lovely birthday wishes for her baby girl

Popular Nigerian movie star, Osas Ighodaro is proud of the great job she is doing as a mum and how well her daughter Azariah is turning out.

The little girl turned six today, June 21 and Osas could not contain her excitement as she announced via her Instagram page.

Osas' daughter Azariah celebrates 6th birthday Photo credit: @officialosas

Source: Instagram

The mum of one gushes over her child and pointed out how people who have met Azariah says beautiful things about her.

Osas also showered her baby with beautiful prayers as she shared an adorable photo of her.

" My sweetest baby girl is 6 years old tooooooday!!! Happppppiest Birthday my love @azariahajibade !!! I am sooooo proud to be your mommy!!! ❤️Amazingly enough, it’s so gratifying to know that so many people you come across speak of your joy, light, kindness, sweetness and intelligence at such a young age. You bring me so much joy baby!!! I love you so much my booboo and I’m so grateful to see the girl you are growing up to be!!! My Baby is 6 years old today!!! Praise God "

See post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Osas

ihuomalindaejiofor:

"Happy birthday princess."

smartmoneyarese:

"Happy birthday sweet girl❤️"

amarakanu:

"Happy Birthday to your sweetheart many more beautiful years Azariah baby."

shariffawilson:

"Happy Sweet 6th @azariahajibade ✨ Also it feels like you were just 1. ♥️♥️♥️♥️"

junewisse:

"Happy birthday daughter of a fierce and intelligent woman. May you grow and be a blessing to all Amen "

image.by.poshfairy:

"Happy birthday darling....God bless you now and always! May you continue to bring joy to all the people you come in contact with ❤️❤️❤️"

