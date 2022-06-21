Bobrisky keeps debunking claims that his N400m mansion is a rented apartment even after throwing a lavish pre-housewarming party

Several hours after the event, the crossdresser shared a video of the house document and was heard calling out a popular blog that was on his case

In his usual fashion, Bob also showed off the huge pile, bundles and enevelpes of money that he made from his party

Popular crossdresser Bobrisky's pre-housewarming party is still making waves on social media as he recently shared proof yet again that the house belongs to him.

Bob shared a video where he showed the document of his house which confirmed that the house has been transferred and is now in his name.

The crossdresser called out a popular blogger and dared them to bring out proof that the house belongs to someone else.

Not one to keep things lowkey, Bobrisky also shared a clip of the huge pile of cash he made from his pre-housewarming party on June 19.

Nigerians react to Bobrisky's video

nneyomar:

"Living this way has to be stressful AF."

dolified20:

"The struggle to prove a point that is obviously a lie. Try harder bro."

nekkilicious1:

"But that’s not all the document you get .The truth is that, if this is your house Bob, you will sample the full documents and even show us the transaction of 400M . No be you again congratulations anyway."

ezeokwu_bu_ndu:

"At least he recovered his lease money from the party. The guy get sense."

zehmee:

"Shim is really going through a lot. The constant need to show off is freaking hilarious."

mammi_b333:

"Obviously this is his birthday video only from the nails sef."

Muslim clerics storm Bobrisky’s N400m mansion for prayer

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky got Nigerians talking after he finally threw a huge housewarming party for his mansion which he claimed cost him over N400 million.

The effeminate celebrity unveiled the mansion to the world on Sunday, June 19, in a star-studded and lavish ceremony.

Usually, clerics go to new houses to offer prayers of blessings as the owner moves in and Bobrisky made sure not to skip the part.

