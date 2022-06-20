Nigerian on and off celebrity couple, Davido and Chioma have once again raised speculations about their relationship

Davido recently went online to tease Chioma after she shared a video of herself partying hard with friends

The singer called Chioma a drunkie and she reacted by laughing and this has caused a buzz with fans

Top Nigerian singer, Davido and his on and off girlfriend, Chioma, seem to be on great terms now and their relationship has caused a buzz online.

Just recently, Davido and Chioma had an exchange online that left fans gushing over the celebrities and calling them lovebirds.

Chioma posted hot photos of herself on her official Instagram page as well as videos of herself having a good time with friends at a wedding party.

Fans react as Davido calls Chioma drunkie. Photos: @davido, @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Davido then took to his baby mama’s comment section to share his reaction to the post.

The Stand Strong crooner resorted to teasing Chioma and calling her a drunkie as he sighted videos of her partying hard.

Chioma on the other hand also reacted to Davido’s comment on her post and laughed hard at it.

See the video and their exchange below:

Nigerians react to Davido and Chioma’s funny exchange

Read what some social media users had to say about Davido calling Chioma a drunkie and her reaction to it below:

Yourphonestore1:

“Na una go tire .”

Chizobaezeokekejecinta:

“ make I no talk.”

Browniwales:

“Two love birds ❤️.”

Jolie_blinks:

“Awwwn love to see more of it.”

Estrella_2390:

“They are so back together ❤ .”

Krownsunshine:

“LOL .”

Celebwizzchic:

“Why call her Drunkie tho? Is she an alcoholic? Na wa.”

Lil___tush:

“This two jux Dey confuse person make dem marry rest abeg.”

Interesting.

Chioma debuts blonde hairstyle

When it comes to rocking certain looks, there are some ladies who always get it right regardless of the style they opt for. One of such ladies is Chioma Rowland.

Better known as Chef Chi, the brand influencer and ex-fiancee of hitmaker, Davido, recently took to her Instagram page to unveil yet another look - a blonde one.

In the photos, the mother of one who was attending a wedding is seen posing on the arm of a chair in a purple dress which she paired with some Mach & Mach shoes alongside a D & G clutch.

