Father’s Day celebrations in the past have been received some level of lukewarm response but it was a different affair this year

Wives, mothers, sisters, female friends and colleagues were intentional about celebrating the men in their lives

Davido, Banky W among others feature in a list of male superstars who received special Father’s Day shout-outs

Social media was flooded with several heartwarming and adorable posts on Sunday, June 19, as many participated in this year’s edition of Father’s Day.

Husbands, brothers, uncles, males friends and colleagues were appreciated and made to feel special for all that they do in providing for their families and loved ones.

Davido, other male celebs celebrated on Father's Day. Photo: @davido/@bankywellington

Source: Instagram

In light of this, Legit.ng has compiled some lovely Father’s Day celebration posts dedicated to male celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Check them out

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Davido

Even though things aren’t exactly like they used to be, Chioma Rowland made sure to celebrate her baby daddy, Davido.

Chioma gave a special shout-out to Davido via her Instastory channel and even showered prayers on him.

"Happy father's day Daddy, God bless you for us," Chioma wrote.

2. Banky W

A lengthy epistle was almost not enough for Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington as she celebrated her husband, Banky W, on Father's Day.

Adesua equally shared heart-melting photos of the singer and their son while carrying out his daddy duties.

"The bond you share is magical. Zaiah is obsessed with you and it's easy to see why. You are so affectionate, attentive, patient, funny and kind. Even though you're 40+ you play football with him," Adesua's note read in part.

3. JJC Skillz

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello wasn't stingy with her words as she celebrated her husband JJC Skillz on Father's Day.

The Omo Ghetto star posted a funny dance video of her husband as she heaped endearments on him.

She wrote:

"Happy Father's Day darling!!! Thank you so much for being a wonderful and caring father. We love you❤️❤️❤️ God bless you more Baba Ibeji of life!"

4. Prince Odi Okojie

Actress Mercy Johnson's husband got the sweetest message from her on the occasion of Father's Day.

"He is a nice, easy going man. No noise, no cruise and no drama. Happy fathers day to fine boy...@theokojiekids love you dearly...God bless you for all your sacrifices and love, Mercy wrote.

The actress also posted an adorable video mashup of her kids and their dad.

5. Kolawole Ajeyemi

Nollywood actor Kolawole Ajeyemi was serenaded with praise-singing in written form by his wife, Toyin Abraham.

The actress heaped sweet words on the father of her son, Ire, as she wished him a happy celebration.

"Happy Father's Day Oko mi @kolawoleajeyemi .Thanks for being such a wonderful father to me and our children. We love you!" Toyin wrote.

6. Timi Dakolo

The singer's wife, Busola, kept things simple as she wished her darling husband a happy Father's Day celebration.

Busola extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to the singer for all he does for their family.

In her words:

"Thank you @timidakolo ❤️❤️❤️❤️for being a great father to the yard people."

Father's Day: Many gush over Seyi Makinde's grownup kids, they speak American English with dad in cute video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Seyi Makinde and his family members trended in the online community following an adorable Father’s Day video post.

The video which was posted on Makinde’s official Twitter page captured the governor and his kids during a breakfast conversation.

Many Nigerians couldn’t help but gush over the composure of the grownup kids as they showered sweet words on the family.

Source: Legit.ng