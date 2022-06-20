Nollywood actress Funke Akindele further confirmed all is well between her and her man JJC Skillz as she celebrates him on father’s day

Funke, in a short message via her social media timeline, referred to her husband as a wonderful and caring man who doesn’t joke with his children

The actress' message left many of her colleagues gushing, why some of her fans and followers spoke on the need not to interfere in people’s marriages

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele was among the female celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry that took to social media to celebrate Father’s Day.

Funke, in a post via her social media timeline, shared a cute video of her man JJC Skillz dancing as she added some lovely family photos.

Funke Akindele thanks JJC SKillz for being a wonderful father. Credit: @funkeakindelejenifa

The actress, in a statement, described JJC as a wonderful and caring father, who she said doesn’t joke with any of his children.

She wrote:

“Happy Father’s Day darling!!! Thank you so much for being a wonderful and caring father. We love you God bless you more Baba Ibeji of life!”

Acknowledging the message from his wife, JJC wrote in the comment section;

“Awwwww thank you darling God bless and protect us #familyfirst #thebellos.”

See the post below:

Fans gush as Funke Akindele celebrates JJC Skillz on father’s day

See the reactions below:

susangold15:

"Na why we no Dey put mouth for family matter I love private people with private life Happy Father’s Day Father Abraham."

icon_rich_jr:

"Hmmm what took you so long"

elixir_liz:

"Shei we will not open studio for aunty Funke baayi.. another banga."

olaitantanwa:

"It’s the way u shut enemies for mi!!❤️."

JJC Skillz' son Benito says his father and Funke Akindele have been apart for 2 years

Despite the fact that award-winning actress Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz try to paint a perfect picture of their marriage, her stepson Benito said otherwise.

The young man had been on a mission of letting the world know the actress is not as great as she seems to be on social media.

Benito in his video shared proof as he claimed that some of Funke's workers revealed how badly she treats them.

