Born in 2001, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo is the second child of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, who has been able to build on her status as a celebrity child to become a brand influencer on social media.

Unlike her older brother Festus Ojo, who lives a low-profile lifestyle away from social media, Priscilla has gathered massive followership on social media, with more than 2 million followers on Instagram.

Iyabo Ojo is known for her love for her two children, which is part of the reason her Instagram username carries a part of their name (her IG user name Iyaboojofespris.)

Recently, Iyabo made headlines when she said she wanted her daughter, Priscilla, aged 21, to marry before 25 as she wanted to be a grandmother early.

The video from 2021 has continued to trend even in 2022 as Priscilla continues to gain more attention.

With the issues of love, relationship and marriage now being the topic of discussion, Legit.ng in this article takes a look at popular celebrity Priscilla Ojo has been rumoured to be in a relationship.

1. Priscilla Ojo and Lil Kesh

The two have been making headlines from as far back as 2017 as some fans pointed out that they share a similar resemblance. However, things took another twist in 2019, leaving many speculating that there was more than just friendship between the YAGI singer and Priscilla.

The rumours started after the duo was spotted hanging out together and sharing a peck. Lil Kesh also fuelled the dating speculations after posting a photo of himself posing with Priscilla.

Weeks later, the actress's daughter cleared the air about her rumoured relationship with Lil Kesh, saying they are just friends.

2. Priscilla Ojo and Korede Bello

In 2019 Priscilla Ojo was featured in Korede Bello's music video as a vixen. The music video scene opens with Priscilla walking towards the door to receive a plumber (Korede Bello), whom she had previously contacted to render home service.

Priscilla was so good in the video that many people applauded her acting prowess, this would, however, become the beginning of her rumoured relationship with Lil Kesh.

However, in 2021, Korede, while speaking about his plans for marriage, opened up on his rumoured romantic relationship with actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, he diplomatic said:

"You mean Priscilla? Why didn't you just say her name? Now I'm upset and I respectfully decline to answer the question because a real man only answers direct questions."

3. Priscilla Ojo and Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel is the latest singer Priscilla Ojo has been rumoured to be in a relationship with. It all started in 2022 after a video which was posted by @Cutiejulls and sighted by Legit.ng garnered a number of interesting reactions by Nigerians.

The video showed the two in London, leaving many people speculating the two were together.

However, popular blog, Gistlover would later say the rumoured relationship between Priscilla and the father of two was a mere rumour.

Priscilla Ojo flaunts engagement ring

Top Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, caused a stir online after she made fans wonder about her relationship status.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the 21-year-old social media star posted a video of herself dancing to a love song.

Not stopping there, Priscilla also showed off a cute ring sitting pretty on her finger as she continued to dance to singer Mr Eazi’s track called Legalize.

